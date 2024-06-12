Dragon Boat racing at Wykeham Lakes in 2023

The Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers will once again hold their fun-packed fundraising event at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Last year’s event saw almost 2000 people gather at North Yorkshire Water Park to raise over £22,000 for local charities.

The 2024 Dragon Boat Challenge runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday June 16.

Teams of 17 paddlers compete in a series of races in 12 metre dragon boats, culminating in a grand final in the afternoon.

Generous organisations sponsor a boat entry (£450) enabling the crews to raise money for charity.

Winners' medals will be given out on the day and prizes for special categories (e.g. fastest team of ladies, charities, fathers...) will be presented at a special event on Wednesday July 10.

This years teams are as follows, with links to each teams sponsorship page:

McCain Potato Paddlers – Andy's Man Club

UPM Raflatac Ltd - Raflatac blazing Paddlers, boats 1 & 2 – Andy's Man Club

British Divers Marine Life Rescue – Yorkshire Group - Team : Stinky Seals – BDML - British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Angel Inn - Hallies Angels – Children’s Heart Surgery Fund

Jenkinsons Barefoot Superheroes – CRB1 & Saint Catherines

HARC - Hambleton Athletic & Running Club & Dementia Forward – Dementia Forward

East Coast Tigers - East Coast Tigers Cheerleaders

Providence Inn - Providence Pirates – Motor Neurone Disease Association - local group

Provide CIC - Provide Community – Ormiston Families

Rainbow Centre - Scarborough Rainbows – Rainbow Centre Scarborough

Provide - Team React – React Homecare

James Stockdale Ltd – Red Cross - Scarborough branch

Heatsource Direct & Saint Catherine's - The Heat (source) is on – Saint Catherines

Jenkinsons Barefoot Superheroes – Saint Catherines & CRB1

UPM Raflatac Ltd - Raflatac Blazing Paddlers, boats 1 & 2 – SASH - Safe and Sound Homes

Springhead School – Springhead School

Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary- New small van for Rainbow Centre

UPM Raflatac Ltd - Raflatac blazing Paddlers, boats 1 & 2 – Westway Open Arms

Westway Open Arms sponsored by NFU Mutual – Westway Open Arms

YMCA – YMCA Yorkshire Coast

Ahead of Sunday's race several participating teams are short of some paddlers.