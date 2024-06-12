Scarborough Cavaliers Dragon Boat Races return to North Yorkshire Water Park this weekend
Last year’s event saw almost 2000 people gather at North Yorkshire Water Park to raise over £22,000 for local charities.
The 2024 Dragon Boat Challenge runs from 10am to 4pm on Sunday June 16.
Teams of 17 paddlers compete in a series of races in 12 metre dragon boats, culminating in a grand final in the afternoon.
Generous organisations sponsor a boat entry (£450) enabling the crews to raise money for charity.
Winners' medals will be given out on the day and prizes for special categories (e.g. fastest team of ladies, charities, fathers...) will be presented at a special event on Wednesday July 10.
This years teams are as follows, with links to each teams sponsorship page:
McCain Potato Paddlers – Andy's Man Club
UPM Raflatac Ltd - Raflatac blazing Paddlers, boats 1 & 2 – Andy's Man Club
British Divers Marine Life Rescue – Yorkshire Group - Team : Stinky Seals – BDML - British Divers Marine Life Rescue
Angel Inn - Hallies Angels – Children’s Heart Surgery Fund
Jenkinsons Barefoot Superheroes – CRB1 & Saint Catherines
HARC - Hambleton Athletic & Running Club & Dementia Forward – Dementia Forward
East Coast Tigers - East Coast Tigers Cheerleaders
Providence Inn - Providence Pirates – Motor Neurone Disease Association - local group
Provide CIC - Provide Community – Ormiston Families
Rainbow Centre - Scarborough Rainbows – Rainbow Centre Scarborough
Provide - Team React – React Homecare
James Stockdale Ltd – Red Cross - Scarborough branch
Heatsource Direct & Saint Catherine's - The Heat (source) is on – Saint Catherines
Jenkinsons Barefoot Superheroes – Saint Catherines & CRB1
UPM Raflatac Ltd - Raflatac Blazing Paddlers, boats 1 & 2 – SASH - Safe and Sound Homes
Springhead School – Springhead School
Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary- New small van for Rainbow Centre
UPM Raflatac Ltd - Raflatac blazing Paddlers, boats 1 & 2 – Westway Open Arms
Westway Open Arms sponsored by NFU Mutual – Westway Open Arms
YMCA – YMCA Yorkshire Coast
Ahead of Sunday's race several participating teams are short of some paddlers.
To get involved contact Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary on their facebook page or email [email protected]
