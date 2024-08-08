Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair to showcase town's great support groups

The Community Fair takes place on August 17

The Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair returns to Westborough on Saturday August 17.

The Community Fair, which has been running for more than two decades, showcases the wide range of support groups from Scarborough and the surrounding area.

Local Charites and not for profit organisations make the most of the opportunity to tell their tale and maybe raise some cash at the popular street fair.

Peter Howgate from Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Club said: “We should be proud of the range of Charities and causes joining in and representing the great variety of support groups offering help to disadvantaged and needy people here in Scarborough.”

Community groups from across Scarborough have stalls at the fair

Those present at the fair include groups that offer support for helping children, old people, ill people, hungry people, ex-servicemen and their families and animal welfare.

Charities providing information, help, advice, and support for families afflicted by disease such as cancer; motor neurone disease; Parkinson’s or dementia will also be on hand.

Others to look out for are reaching out to disadvantaged, vulnerable and homeless families, and those with financial issues and those reducing avoidable food waste and providing free food freely.

A variety of life skills will be on show, focussed on younger people; keeping fit and well physically and mentally; and improving driving skills.

Visitors to the fair can also find out more about joining with community groups for women and for men, fostering friendship and fun, and getting help with day-to-day tasks.

Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair takes place on Westborough between 10am and 3.30pm on Saturday August 17.