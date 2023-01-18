Scarborough charity calls for volunteers and donations to help their cost of living work

Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind (SWR Mind) are currently working around the cost of living crisis, and are working with a number of community groups to support those in need.

Catherine Mason, Service Manager at SWR Mind, said: “In a nutshell, we're working with other organisations and community groups to add value to what they do.”

They support these groups by providing packs for warm spaces which includes food parcels for individuals and families, sanitary products, hygiene boxes and they also offer a voucher scheme.

The Warm and Welcome Spaces website can be found here.

In order to help others, the charity themselves needs help putting together their different packs and dispensing them to the community groups.

The charity says that volunteers will be putting the packs together at their office on Huntriss Row, but to bear in mind there are two flights of stairs in order to get to the office.

They would also like to reiterate that some of the community groups and organisations are not within walking distance, and a car may be needed to reach them.

Funding for the cost of living support will end in March, and SWR Mind are trying to give as much support as they can in the coming months.

If you would like to donate to SWR Mind, they have a donate page on their website here, as well as an Amazon Wishlist for specific products here.