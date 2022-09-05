Scarborough charity expanding amid cost of living crisis

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which is located on Mount View Business Park, will be closing its store on Wednesday September 7 to allow the changes to come into effect.

The changes will include a new layout and an expanded sales floor, as well as providing more work experience and voluntary roles.

Graham Mitchell, Chair of Trustees, said: “Following our investment in obtaining extra space we will now be able to offer a better shopping experience and an even greater choice from our stock of furniture & household items on our hugely expanded sales floor.

Van Driver Rob (Left) & Volunteer Tom (Right) unloading the Community Furniture Store van,

“Whilst our prime objective is to help people in need, we are open to anyone who wants a bargain as we need to generate an income in order to cover the charity’s operational costs.”

“Because of the extra space, we are also able to offer more work experience places in our furniture workshop, which has relocated to another unit on the same site, and we will be increasing volunteering opportunities soon when we expand collection and delivery services.”

The Community Furniture Store is a charity which collects unwanted furniture donated by local residents.

They offer collections for furniture from homes in Whitby, Bridlington and Malton which they then sell for affordable prices in their Scarborough store.

Rebecca Blues, Chief Officer of a group of three charities who are based in Scarborough, Selby & York, said: “The team in Scarborough have worked extremely hard over the past few months to improve the store and provide a great choice for everyone.

“Our service is even more necessary today given the impact of the rapid increases in the cost of living.

“Furniture poverty is already a national scandal with many families not able to provide a decent home environment.

"We can make sure that families have proper beds to sleep on, and tables to eat their food from.”