Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors has joined calls on the Government to stop Freeview TV and radio services from being scrapped.

The charity has pledged its support to Broadcast 2040+, which is campaigning to keep universal access to digital terrestrial TV (Freeview) and aerial radio services.

Currently, the Government has only committed to protecting them in the short term – failure to guarantee them long term, could result in tens of thousands of people in North Yorkshire, especially the oldest and more vulnerable who use the services every day, being left without access to TV and radio.

Both TV and radio services are at risk of being driven to online-only services. However, Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors says that universally accessible broadcast plays a crucial role in the wellbeing of the older people they work with because many are unable to access online subscription services due to financial and technological barriers.

Nationally, millions of viewers tuned in to watch the Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity finals in the last few weeks, highlighting the crucial role that universal access to Freeview TV plays in bringing the nation together to be inspired, informed and entertained.

Neil Bradbury, chief executive of the Age UK North Yorkshire Coast and Moors said: “The fire at the Bilsdale Mast in 2021, after which many thousands of people lost access to digital terrestrial TV, brought home to us how important it is to so many people. A move to online-only services would negatively impact many older and vulnerable individuals who don’t have access to broadband, effectively cutting them off them off from the rest of the world.