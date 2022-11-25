Scarborough charity receives cash boost from Lloyd’s bank community fund

The team was presented with a plaque and cheque for £3,000 during the charity’s quiz and bingo event held at The Street.

The charity was nominated by Gail Wilson, from Lloyd’s Bank, for the amazing service and support it provides to blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard of hearing locals.

Gail has a family member who attends the group.

The charity holds several sessions a week including cooking, bingo, quizzes, walks, crafts, sports, days out, and much more.