Derwent Valley Scouts at Brompton racing hand made boats

Derwent Valley Scout Group has received one of 500 Movement for Good Awards from Ecclesiastical Insurance Group after members of the public were invited to nominate causes close to their hearts.

Sarah Malia, Derwent Valley Group Scout Leader, was virtually speechless when told the company had won the award, she said: “Words cannot express how delighted we are to have been successful.

“Thank you to Ecclesiastical Insurance and for all who nominated us.

“Derwent Valley has carried on scouting throughout this year virtually and now outdoors, the support for this has been outstanding.

“As restrictions ease this donation will go towards purchasing further camping equipment and upgrading our outdoor cooking area.”

More than 3,700 kind-hearted residents voted for charities across the county. In total, more than 210,000 people around the UK supported the Movement for Good awards, with over

13,000 charitable causes up and down the country receiving votes.

The 500 winning charities were picked at random from those nominated.

Thanking supporters in North Yorkshire, Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive at Ecclesiastical Insurance Group, said: “We have seen an overwhelming public response to our Movement for Good awards for a third year in a row and I would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause.

“It’s clear that people care deeply about those in need in their region during what has been an incredibly testing time for many.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.

“Ecclesiastical, the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK, is a unique financial services group. We are owned by a charity which means all available profits can be given to the good causes that are so important to our customers.

As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of our business.”

For more information about the Movement for Good awards and for a full list of the winning charities, visit: www.movementforgood.com

Later this summer, a further 30 charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive £10,000 from Ecclesiastical Insurance Group to be put towards the advancement of heritage and arts, education, rural and community, climate, human rights and equality.