Scarborough charity to tackle poverty and isolation with cookery project

The Salvation Army’s Victory Programme is a six-week course and is inspired by the community spirit and resourcefulness created during the Second World War.

On the £1.50 course, participants will cook tasty meals together, make new friends and gain confidence.

Based in Castle Ward the sessions also include tips on cooking for less than a pound, planning meals at home, and where to shop on a budget. The course is even more vital as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Kat and Carrieanne who took part in The Salvation Army Victory Programme

It is aimed at vulnerable adults facing homelessness or struggling with life skills, older people facing loneliness, and families on free school meals who are referred by local schools.

Lindsey Barker, who co-ordinates the programme, said: “We are taking one area - food poverty and looking at how to tackle that differently. It’s taking food banks to the next level and encouraging individuals and families to do a lot with little money. There is a need in the community and we’ve had some real success stories.

“It’s not only about budgeting, but it’s about confidence, friendship and meeting new people. It gives people a reason to get out.

Corps officer Major Stephen Noble, who leads Scarborough Salvation Army with his wife Captain Angela Noble, said: “The need we have is growing but it is about approaching that need differently. Previously we ran a food bank but that is like a sticking plaster. We are moving into education and away from food provision, giving a hand up rather than a hand out.

Some of the food baked on the Victory Programme.

“We pick up small groups of six to eight and educate them so they have the skills to feed themselves and their kids. It might seem simple, but one mum had never peeled potatoes. Some people don’t have the basics. We hear of other issues such as children not using knives and forks.”

