Scarborough cheerleading team compete in Florida - Here's how you can watch

East Coast Tigers outside the Top Gun Allstars facility

It is the first time that East Coast Tigers have entered the competition which will see them compete against teams from across the United States.

Two teams qualified for the Orlando-based competition at events in the UK last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The junior team qualified in March 2023 after being the highest scoring team at their qualifying competition and in June, the senior team went on to do the same.

Junior 1

Head coach Jess Mortimer, who has been unable to travel to the competition as she is due to give birth imminently, said: “We’ve never been before, it’s very exciting.

“It looks amazing in the photos.

“They’re tired and they’re training in conditions way hotter than ours, but they look to be having the time of their lives”

Despite winning the right to attend, Ms Mortimer said it had taken a lot of planning before the girls decided to accept their place..

Senior 1 ready for training

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s a big expense, and the girls have had to take time off school.

“The junior team decided that they wanted to fundraise the entire amount needed for the trip – some £25,000, and they spent the whole of last summer fundraising, doing everything from scratchcards to car boot sales and obtaining donations from businesses.

“The senior team all have jobs and decided that if they were going they would cover most of the expenses themselves, however, they did do some fundraising to help cover the cost of entering the competition, accommodation and kit.

“The standard of the competition is very high – it’s a bigger competition and better standard than they’ve ever taken part in.”

Enjoying their time in Florida

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams will compete on Thursday for the first time – there are 16 teams each section and the top half will move forwards to day two of the competition.

Ms Mortimer said: “They’re going to have to hit the routine perfectly to go through.

“If they do, then they’re going to have to smash it out of the park on day two.

“They’re competing against all American teams – it’s a really big jump for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m watching the training videos and sending feedback and giving input the best I can.

“Today they are going to Universal Studios for the day and then its back to training tomorrow

“When they get back, its straight back to training in the UK as they are competing at the ECA Nationals in Telford in May.

“Also, I really must give a shout out to senior team coach Chelsea Baxter and junior team coach Liv Hall – it’s not a solo effort and I couldn’t do it without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Allstar World Championship will be streamed online on Thursday April 18 at https://www.echeer.tv/

Senior 1 are scheduled to compete at 1:10pm (UK time) with Junior 1 scheduled to compete at 10:02pm (UK time)