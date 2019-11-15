Scarborough Christmas lights switch on 2019 was 'everything we wished it to be'

Christmas lights in Scarborough have been switched on.

Hundreds came out to support Scarborough Christmas lights switch on when the event returned to the town centre after several years away yesterday.

A stage was set up just outside the Brunswick shopping centre for singers to perform. Among the acts, which included Magic Mike, Clubland TV's Ryan Swain and Rachel Maneka, was also rising country music star Twinnie Lee Moore.

At 5.30pm Chris Gascoyne, best known for playing Peter Barlow in Coronation Street, lit up the town as the crowd joined in with the countdown.

Hundreds then queued up inside the Brunswick for a chance to meet him and Twinnie and get autographs.

Event organiser Sue Anderson-Brown, who is also the shopping centre manager, said the event was "everything we wished it to be".

"It's been the most magnificent turnout, we haven't counted the numbers yet but certainly for Brunswick this is the best event we've ever held since the centre opened in 1986."

She added: "I think this is the best Scarborough town centre has ever looked at Christmas, we've really pushed the boat out this year and I'm really proud of the events team, everyone at Scarborough Borough Council and of course the [Yorkshire Coast] BID who have been so fantastic and supportive in giving us a big donation of £50,000 to make this Christmas activity really work for us."

The lights switch on is part of the Counting Down to Christmas festival which brings street theatre, magic and other activities to the town centre to encourage residents to do their Christmas shopping in the town.