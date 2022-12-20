As part of Operation Carol, North Yorkshire Police have stepped up their night-time safety patrols to protect residents and Christmas revellers on nights out in the town.

Police will be working closely with management and staff at licensed premises in and around the town centre, as well as patrolling the streets.

PC Kirsty Masters, the Beat Manager for Scarborough Town Centre, said:

Police in Scarborough are stepping up against harassment and drug-use.

“We want everyone to feel safe while enjoying a night out in Scarborough during the Christmas season and beyond.

“This includes at the start of the night to when people are walking home or using taxis.

“Our policing teams, together with Scarborough Borough Council’s community safety and licensing officers, are actively engaging with the licensees, door staff, staff members and customers about the importance of providing a safe environment.

“This includes tackling drugs-related crime and raising awareness about the sickening behaviour of a small minority of men who target women and girls.

“We’re determined to make our town safer and provide real reassurance for women and girls who should not have to live in fear. We all have a part to play to make a change for the better.”

A Passive Drug Detection Dog will be used to check inside pubs and bars, and in the town centre itself, to identify those in possession of a range of drugs including cannabis, cocaine, heroin, ecstasy and amphetamine.

As well as this, police will be recognising and reporting concerning behaviours indicating harassment and abuse of women and girls.

While the majority of bar and door staff have already taken part in Welfare And Vulnerability Engagement (WAVE) training sessions, Operation Carol is providing another prime opportunity for us to raise awareness about issues such as violence, alcohol and personal safety in relation to spiking.

The ‘Ask for Angela’ scheme is also being promoted which is aimed at both women and men who feel unsafe on a date and need assistance to discreetly move away from the person in question.