Scarborough Christmas Together will ensure no one spends Christmas alone
Scarborough Christmas Together is an initiative that aims to help people in the local community that would otherwise spend Christmas Day alone
Residents from across Scarborough will be invited to celebrate Christmas Day in the company of friends, neighbours and family and enjoy freshly prepared Christmas food and festive entertainment.
This year, Scarborough Christmas Together will be held at Gallows Close Centre and will be catering for between 30 and 40 guests.
The event is supported by volunteers and partner organisations such as Barrowcliff Residents Association, Barrowcliff Big Local, North Yorkshire Council and SALT.
To attend this event, guests must be registered in advance and the booking window is now open.
To discuss how you can support Scarborough Christmas Together, or if you require any further information, call David or Karen on 07770 748 462 or email [email protected].
