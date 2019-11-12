Scarborough Christmas tree has been replaced - just days after the original one was vandalised
A new Christmas tree has appeared in Scarborough town centre just days after the one originally installed was vandalised.
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:50 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 5:50 pm
The original tree was pulled down overnight last Friday after officers confirmed it had been damaged by vandals.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
The replacement tree, protected by CCTV, will be part of the town's Counting Down to Christmas event which kicks off with the lights switch on on Thursday.