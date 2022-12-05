Scarborough church and primary school join forces to plant tree for the Queen

St Laurence’s Church invited children of Newby and Scalby Primary School to plant a beech tree for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in the churchyard as part of Her Majesty’s Green Canopy scheme.

The school’s Eco Warriors group chose to plant a green beech tree along with a time capsule to show people in the future what world we lived in during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Celia Hare, St. Laurence’s Children, Families and Youth Worker, said: “The children were given the final choice of which tree to plant from a selection chosen by our tree experts.

“After an intelligent, good-natured discussion when everyone had their say, they voted to plant a green beech.

“One of the things they liked about it was that it would offer shade to sit under in years to come, and I was impressed with their ability to look that far ahead.

“The current season of Advent, before Christmas, is one of waiting followed by exciting new beginnings so it was doubly special to plant our tree now.”

The time capsule planted alongside the tree contained pictures of Newby and Scalby Primary School,an assortment of coins, a remote controlled car, two small comics designed by a member of the Eco Warriors, a face mask and a letter to the future from the Eco Warriors.

The Vicar, Revd. Tony Hand, along with the church’s Children, Families and Youth Worker, Celia Hare, and several members of the church attended the ceremony.

The children read a short Bible reading and led everyone in prayer with responses before Samuel Freeborn, Year 5, put the time capsule in the ground.

