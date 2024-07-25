Scarborough Civic Society marks 60 years of celebrating and enhancing the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This year marks a significant milestone for Scarborough & District Civic Society as it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Founded in 1964 with a vision “to stimulate civic pride in the beauty, history and character of Scarborough and its surroundings”, Scarborough Civic Society has spent the past six decades devoted to its mission of making Scarborough a better place for residents and visitors alike.

It is passionate about celebrating Scarborough’s unique heritage, through a range of initiatives that enhance the town’s culture, character and community spirit.

While celebrating the past, the society is also looking to the future, helping to shape the town for new generations. It is always looking to recruit new members and supporters of all ages and backgrounds who care about Scarborough and want to see the town thrive.

Scarborough Civic Society celebrate 60 years with a cake

It is also a member of the wider civic movement in Yorkshire and this month is welcoming visitors from civic societies in Wakefield and Hull who are also celebrating their 60th anniversaries this year.

Over the years, Scarborough Civic Society has commissioned and overseen numerous projects that have significantly contributed to the protection of town’s aesthetic and historical landscape.

One of the society’s most notable achievements includes the commissioning of two statues – the Diving Belle and the Bathing Belle - that now grace Scarborough’s public spaces.

It also commissioned the replacement Valley Garden Gates, which provide a grand entrance to one of Scarborough’s most cherished green spaces.

Members with the statue of Queen Victoria

A 1960s project was the vision of a Daffodil Trail around Scarborough with one million bulbs provided by the 200 or so members of the newly formed Civic Society. The legacy is still enjoyed every spring, rewarding the society’s efforts in assisting the magic of nature.

Art enthusiasts have also benefited from the society’s efforts. Through one of its initiatives, the Paint the Town trail, paintings of local views from the Scarborough Art Gallery have been photographed and displayed on the streets, making fine art accessible to all. This outdoor exhibition allows people to appreciate art in everyday settings.

Local artists have had the opportunity to contribute to the town’s cultural heritage through commissions from the Civic Society. One notable project is a panoramic painting of the Spa Sun Court, an iconic Scarborough landmark.

Among the society’s restoration projects, the renovation of Scarborough’s statue of Queen Victoria stands out. This project preserves an important focal point with a commanding view of the bay and harbour.

The Diving Belle

The society has also funded repairs to several very fine water troughs and drinking fountains, ensuring these historical features are preserved for future generations. The society’s commitment to education and information is evident in its numerous publications.

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, it has updated and relaunched one its popular books, ‘The Streets of Scarborough’, which tells the fascinating story of the town through its streets and historic buildings. Copies are available priced £5.99 at various outlets, including the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre in Eastborough, or can be purchased by contacting the Civic Society.

The society has also erected more than 20 blue plaques around the town. These plaques honour notable individuals who have made significant contributions to Scarborough’s history.

The most recent was in honour of the town’s connection with the Women’s Social and Political Union, which campaigned for women’s suffrage and had a shop on St Nicholas Cliff.

The society has also installed and renewed many interpretation and information boards, which provide valuable historical and cultural information about the town’s rich past.It also hosts a diverse range of speakers at its monthly Saturday morning meetings at the Woodend Gallery on The Crescent, Scarborough. Non-members are welcome to attend for a small charge.

Adrian Perry, President of Scarborough Civic Society, said: “As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, we reflect on our past achievements with pride and look forward to continuing our work in preserving and enhancing the town’s cultural and historic heritage.

“Through its dedicated efforts, the society has tried to ensure that Scarborough remains a vibrant and historically rich community, leaving a legacy for future generations to cherish.

