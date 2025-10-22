Coast and Vale Community Action (CaVCA) is gearing up for an epic 24-hour sponsored Climbathon at Street Rocks, Scarborough’s community climbing hub, on the weekend of October 25 to 26.

The event, dubbed #ClimbToTheMoonBoard, will see a dedicated endurance team climb continuously for 24 hours in a bid to raise funds for a brand-new MoonBoard – a world-renowned, app-connected training wall that will help climbers develop strength, skill, and connection with the global climbing community.

Mel Bonney of CaVCA said: “Our team will be climbing non-stop for 24 hours — it’s going to be an incredible test of endurance and community spirit.

“Every move we make takes us one step closer to giving Scarborough climbers access to a world-class training tool right here at Street Rocks.”

People preparing to take on the climbing wall at Street Rocks, Scarborough.

Funds raised through the Climbathon will support the purchase and installation of the MoonBoard, developed by Moon Climbing.

This addition will elevate the training potential at Street Rocks and create new opportunities for coaching, youth development, and inclusive sessions for climbers of all abilities.

Visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/qr/QWwqq5dy to donate to the Crowdfunder campaign.

While the endurance climbing slots are already filled, there are plenty of ways for everyone to take part in this exciting weekend.

You can:

♦ Cheer on the climbers at Street Rocks throughout the 24-hour challenge.

♦ Join the kids’ event ‘Climb a Rocket to the Moon’ – a fun climbing challenge for children aged seven to 18, taking place on Saturday October 25, 10am to 1pm.

♦ Donate and share: Support the campaign through the Crowdfunder and help spread the word using the hashtag #ClimbToTheMoonBoard.

Fourteen-year-old climber Nathaniel Bonney knows exactly what a MoonBoard could mean for his training.

“I’ve been climbing since I was seven, and my dream is to compete at national and international level,” Nathaniel said.

“Having a MoonBoard at Street Rocks would help me train the way the top athletes do – it would make such a difference for me and for other young climbers in Scarborough.”

CaVCA is a community-led organisation supporting local initiatives that strengthen wellbeing, connection, and opportunity in Scarborough, Whitby and beyond.

Street Rocks, operated by CaVCA, is a welcoming space where climbers of all abilities can learn, train, and belong.