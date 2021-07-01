David Scriver, fourth from left, and club colleagues at The Street’s climbing wall.

David first got involved in climbing three years ago, as a way of building some strength back in his knees after years of playing sport.

He said: “I started climbing with a friend of mine.

“Climbing is a two-person sport as it needs one person to control the rope at the bottom, known as belaying, while the other is climbing.

Melanie Bonney in action on the wall.

“My friend then damaged his knee playing football and was unable to continue.

“This gave me the idea to start to build a community of climbers so I set up a WhatsApp group of like-minded people who I had met through climbing, and some friends who were also interested.

“This way anyone would be able to put a message out to the group and see if anyone wanted to partner up and go climbing with them.”

David, who works at Scarborough Library, runs Scarborough Climbing Crew at The Street, the youth facility run by Coast and Vale Community Action on Lower Clark Street.

The climbing wall at The Street.

He said: “Pre-Covid, there were instructor-led sessions but they have fallen by the wayside a little now.

“I am not a qualified instructor, I am just an enthusiastic climber and I am willing to show anyone the ropes and help them to build their confidence.

“We have a really nice mix of abilities who come along, you don’t have to be great, it is very inclusive.

“It is a great mental and physical workout.”