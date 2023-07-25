Scarborough College celebrate another year of positive IB Diploma results

Students, staff and families rejoiced together following the release of the 2023 results that enable students to take their places at some of the best universities in the world.

With a school average that is above the world points average, the College will again be able to send the vast majority of its Sixth Form leavers to their universities of choice.

The students now have the rest of the summer to complete their university placement, made much easier by the early publication of the IB Diploma results.

Scarborough College staff and students celebrate their results.

IB Coordinator Ms Katie Cooke said: “I am delighted with this year’s IB results.

"At Scarborough College we are once again significantly above the IB world average of 30 points. A third of our IBDP students achieved 35 points or above - with 35 points being the equivalent of 208 UCAS points (A*A*AA at A Level).

"The leading score was 41 points which equates to 248 UCAS points, more that 4A*s. A particular mention goes to our Ukrainian student, Daria Karmazin who has been awarded a scholarship to the prestigious Minerva University - ranked the most innovative university in the world for the last two years.

"Another impressive result is from our local Scarborough Scholar, James Jennings, who achieved 37 points and following his gap year he will be able to apply to the best universities around the globe.’

Headmaster of Scarborough College, Mr Guy Emmett, said, ‘I am thrilled with the results from our 2023 Upper Sixth students. They have excelled, with some students earning scholarships to the best universities in the USA, Canada and the UK, and one student securing a place at a university very close to my heart.

"I wish Heidi all the very best at Durham University and congratulate her with some wonderful results.

"It is also a celebration of personal triumphs and I want to congratulate all students for their results. However, I wish to highlight our Head of School, Emily, who led by example, both as a person and academically, and secured outstanding results.

