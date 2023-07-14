Scarborough Community Alcohol Partnership wins national award for its work tackling under-age drinking

The partnership, which was launched in 2021, was commended for its work around proxy purchasing (where adults supply alcohol to under-age young people) and for its work in the local community, educating young people about alcohol awareness.

The projects include the following:

During the school prom season, supermarkets provided ingredients for mocktails for secondary schools, as well as soft drinks and water free of charge.

QR codes linked to alcohol awareness videos have been placed around the town and have been used by schools and other partners for awareness via their own social media and websites.

Fencing has been improved and there have been increased patrols in a hotspot area in Peasholm Park. This area was highlighted by local residents as a regular haunt for young people to meet and drink alcohol.

PC Jon Dillon, CAP co-ordinator said: “We are delighted to have won this award that recognises the hard work of everyone involved.

"To have remained engaged and focused on our CAP vision and achieve some great results and feedback is something we are very proud of.

“It is only by having engagement from each of our stakeholders and each sharing the responsibility and work-load that this has been possible.

"Early intervention and prevention are at the forefront of our minds and the want for our young, Scarborough community to be safe and healthy is an ambition that all of us work tirelessly towards.

“I would particularly like to mention the good work completed at Scalby Secondary School.

"The school has had great success promoting student health champions, holding ‘Smashed’ live theatre groups and workshops in addition to invitations allowing positive engagement with local officers and educational input by North Yorkshire Police’s Community Team with support from the Alcohol Education Trust.”

CAP director Kate Winstanley said: “I’m delighted that in CAP areas around the country we are seeing such sustained reductions in regular drinking and anti-social behaviour among young people.