Scarborough community archaeology project shortlisted for national award
The Big Dig, a part of the annual Big Ideas By The Sea Festival, has been shortlisted in the Community Archaeology Project of the Year in the 2025 Marsh Community Archaeology Awards.
Director of excavations, former City Archaeologist for York John Oxley MBE stated: “We are excited that The Big Dig has been shortlisted for this award.
“It is a recognition of all the hard work done by the team - Heritage Adventures Ltd. and Scarborough Archaeological and Historical Society.
“We have had such valuable support from local businesses such as Northern Retail Services and community groups and greatly admired the enthusiasm and excitement the young people and their schools bring to the project”.
Since 2022, The Big Dig has concentrated on excavating a site in Paradise, providing hands-on practical archaeological experience to primary, secondary and college age students, groups with additional needs and adult volunteers.
Almost 1100 junior pupils from years 2-6 have participated from numerous schools in the Scarborough area.
The award scheme is coordinated by the Council for British Archaeology (CBA), an educational charity based in York.
The winners from the shortlisted nominations in the second round of judging, will be announced on Tuesday July 22 as part of the CBA Festival of Archaeology’s theme day.
More details are available on the CBA website at archaeologyuk.org.
