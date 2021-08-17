Scarborough Community Fridge

Scarborough Community Fridge has been based at the Street, off Dean Road, since it launched in October, 2020.

Since then, a team of volunteers who dislike the idea of good food going into landfill has been accepting donations from supermarkets and other outlets, to hand out to anyone who wants it.

Long queues form outside the Street on Saturday mornings.

But now the Fridge has had to leave the Street because the space it has been using is no longer available on Saturday mornings.

Fridge spokesperson Vicki Wright said: “We have been overwhelmed by the positive response from all involved. The amount of food we save and the number of people we feed is growing all the time and we have plans to expand that provision further.”

The ideal premises would be in or near the town centre and have space for fridges and freezers, good vehicle access, etc.