Futureworks NY CIC, a Scarborough-based community project that runs workshops to upcycle donated furniture is celebrating after receiving over £285,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The new funding will help to build the confidence of disadvantaged young people in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community project is one of over 230 organisations in Yorkshire & Humber, doing vital work with communities, to receive a share of over £9.8 million in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The staff of the furniture workshop project.

Michelle Padron-Kitching, Director of Futureworks NY CIC, said: “This funding is so important right now for us, as an organisation that provides support to local people in need, at a time that is fraught with uncertainty and high anxiety.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, we are able to continue this much needed project that provides valuable support to the local community, building skills and wellbeing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restoration workshops are available to disadvantaged young people aged over 16, as well as unemployed adults.

It will see those involved restore old furniture as a tool to build skills and confidence to help them towards meaningful employment, as well as being positive for the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will help the organisation provide support and guidance to those who need it most, to reduce poor mental health and isolation in the area.

One young person who has benefitted from the project said: “I realised that I wasn't cut out for the academic side of study, and I was a more hands on, practical minded person who wanted to utilise my hands and work with a variety of tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was hard for me to find what was out there as I was only one person and felt like I didn't have the right experience or qualifications to get attention from any employer. This at the back of my mind caused me to worry, a lot.

“This all changed when a friend told me about Futureworks. He told me that he had been there before, the staff there were great, and they were willing to help people like me looking for a practical career.”