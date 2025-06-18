Scarborough community group create Railway 200 planter for Bridlington Station

Pictured with the planter are Katie Gill from the Community Furniture Stores, Rachel Osborne from the YCCRP and Andrew Loxton from Northern.

The Yorkshire Coast Community Rail Partnership (YCCRP) has partnered with the Community Furniture Stores in Scarborough to produce a Railway 200 planter for Bridlington station.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Furniture Stores is a local charity with three main goals – the provision of affordable or free furniture to those in need, preservation of the environment through reuse, and offering volunteering and work opportunities to the long term unemployed and disadvantaged.

The YCCRP commissioned them to upcycle, design and paint an old chest into a bright and colourful Railway 200 themed planter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their volunteer team have done a fantastic job, taking their inspiration for the design from the old LNER railway posters.

The new planter with beautiful blooms growing.

The planter, which has been expertly planted up by Northern’s own Andrew Loxton, now stands in pride of place at Bridlington station and provides a focal point to passengers as they leave the station.

YCCRP Community Rail Officer Rachel said: “The flower displays at Bridlington station that Andrew plants up and looks after each year are well known for being some of the best on the railway and people travel to the resort especially to see them during the Summer months.

"This planter is a welcome addition to the floral displays and brings further colour and interest to this beautiful station as well as promoting Railway 200.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Railway 200 is a year-long, nationwide campaign that launched in January 2025, to celebrate 200 years of the modern railway. Through partnerships and community involvement, it highlights rail’s rich history, its current impact, and its vital role in a sustainable future—while inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in rail.