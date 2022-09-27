Scarborough community groups shortlisted for North Yorkshire's community awards

Pavilions of Harrogate where the award ceremony will take place

A total of 81 nominations for 48 groups and individuals have been made, from organisations helping to provide food and clothes to the vulnerable, to volunteers involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

North Yorkshire County Council chair, Cllr Margaret Atkinson, said: “The annual awards are a great way to celebrate the organisations and individual volunteers who make a huge contribution to lives across the county.”

There are three types of awards – the making a difference award for helping rural communities to flourish, volunteer of the year and best community group.

Scarborough is represented in the best community group category by Gallows Close Centre volunteers – nominated for the range of activities on offer and support to given locals during lockdown and Scarborough Salvation Army volunteers for their Victory Programme; a fun and free practical programme teaching people to cook healthy and nutritious low-cost meals.

