Scarborough company McCain donates three million meals to UK charities through FareShare

McCain has donated three million meals to UK charities through FareShare

McCain, the UK’s leading manufacturer of frozen potato products, has reached a major milestone in its partnership with FareShare, having donated the equivalent of three million meals to charities and community groups across the UK.

Having worked with FareShare, the UK’s largest food redistribution charity, since 2013, this milestone is a result of McCain’s long-standing commitment to tackling food insecurity and reducing food waste across the country.

Over this time, McCain has provided FareShare with regular donations of surplus food, including frozen potato products and raw potatoes.

The charity supports a network of over 8,000 frontline organisations including school breakfast clubs, domestic violence refuges, and mental health support groups, helping to provide not only meals but essential support for vulnerable individuals and families.

Jillian Moffatt, Regional President at McCain Foods GB, said: “Through a partnership that has spanned more than a decade, we are incredibly proud to have donated over three million meals to FareShare.

“As a family-owned company, we are committed to supporting local communities across the UK and are honoured to work with FareShare, who help nearly 8,000 frontline charities and community groups.”

Nicole Sanchez-Castillo, Head of Food Partnerships at FareShare said: "We're thrilled to have reached this incredible 3 million meal milestone with McCain.

“Their support has enabled us to ensure more of this good-to-eat food goes to the people who need it most instead of it going to waste.

“Without partners like McCain we wouldn't be able to support our brilliant network of over 8,000 charities; from afterschool clubs and breakfast clubs, to homelessness shelters and older people's lunch clubs.

“These wonderful charities then transform this surplus food into meals, supporting many communities across the UK.

“We're incredibly grateful for McCain's support, helping us harness the power of surplus food, strengthening communities and changing lives.”

McCain GB supports local communities through food donations, volunteering, and fundraising, including partnerships with FareShare, Community Shop and Family Fund.

McCain Foods is the UK’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products, employing over 1,400 people across four processing facilities, including at the head office in Scarborough. It is the largest purchaser of the British potato crop, buying around 20% of the total market from 250 farmers, some of whom have worked with them for three generations.