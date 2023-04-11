News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Concert Band to perform at Rainbow Centre fundraiser

Scarborugh Concert Band will perform a selection of much-loved classics and familiar favourites at St Mary’s church to raise money for the Rainbow Centre.

By Louise Perrin
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

The band is led by conductor Malcolm Appleby and will perform pieces such as Barnard Castle, Bandology and The Blue and The Grey alongside popular classics like Copacabana and songs from the musical Oliver.

Mr Appleby said: “This is our third attempt to raise money for the Rainbow Centre. The first performance was cancelled due to the pandemic. The second was due to take place shortly after the Queen died and we cancelled as a mark of respect, and now we are finally able to go ahead.

“The Rainbow Centre is a very important local charity to support, especially at this time when everybody is struggling financially.”

Scarborough Concert Band will be playing at the concert on April 19Scarborough Concert Band will be playing at the concert on April 19
Scarborough Concert Band will be playing at the concert on April 19
The event takes place on Wednesday, April 19 at 7.15pm and tickets are available on the door, price £5 for adults, children free.

Refreshments will be available.

