Scarborough Concert Band to play charity gig amid cost of living crisis

The concert will be a celebration of the charity’s 25 year anniversary and to help raise funds in unprecedented times.

The event will be free to attend, but the band is asking for donations to go towards The Rainbow Centre.

Malcolm Appleby, conductor of Scarborough Concert Band, said: “We want to do our part asd a local band, not just to help raise funds for The Rainbow Centre, but also to raise awareness of what they do for this area.

Scarborough Concert Band (pictured) with be performing at a special charity gig for The Rainbow Centre.

“I've watched and noted, particularly at Christmas, when they sort out food parcels and toys for the kids. It's absolutely amazing.

“At the moment, I think that The Rainbow Centre’s needs are even greater now, with the pandemic being over, with the cost of living crisis, and also the heating crisis, I think their services are going to be required even more.”

The gig was meant to take place two years ago, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malcolm added: “I’ve heard stories, only yesterday, about people only using the microwave for two minutes and having to turn the heating off already. You know, how are ordinary people expected to go through this crisis without support from these people

“They are absolutely amazing. And that's why, in a nutshell, we want to do something.”

The concert will take place on Saturday September 10 at St. Mary’s Church, from 7.30pm until 9.30pm.