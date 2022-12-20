The leader and chief executive of Scarborough Council have issued a festive Christmas message highlighting some of the work and achievements of the authority this year.

Cllr Steve Siddons, leader of the council, and Nick Edwards, the authority’s chief executive said it “seems almost unbelievable that we are approaching the end of another year”.

They said that though the difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic were now “a distant memory”, they also noted that the cost of living crisis is “causing significant issues for many households across our borough”.

According to the senior council officials, this is “the last seasonal message we will be able to send you” due to the upcoming local government reorganisation which will see Scarborough Council replaced by a new county-wide unitary authority.

Cllr Siddons and Mr Edwards said: “After almost 50 years of existence, the seven district and borough authorities in North Yorkshire and the county council are being scrapped on March 31 to be replaced by a single, unitary, organisation.”

They added: “The team setting up the new council has said you will notice very little change on 1 April 2023 and has pledged to continue the local services we know you value and appreciate.

“We hope you enjoy Christmas and New Year. Best wishes for 2023.”

Scarborough Council has asked residents to check updated bin collection schedules due to upcoming changes over the Christmas period which will last up until January 16.

The authority said that bins should be “outside your property by 6.30am on the day they are due to be emptied.”

“It’s quite likely that you might generate more waste over the Christmas and New Year period and lots of it can be recycled and placed in your blue bin,” and if there are more recycling materials than can fit in a bin, these should be left “in a suitable container (such as a cardboard box) and we will take it away,” according to the council.

Meanwhile, Scarborough Council’s Town Hall and Customer First centre will close at 2pm on December 23 and will re-open on January 3.