Scarborough Council's new committee structure set to involve all councillors in decision making

The leader of Scarborough Borough Council has said that his plan to involve all councillors in the authority’s decision-making process is making progress.

Cllr Steve Siddons said when he was elected as leader following May’s local elections that he wanted to move away from the cabinet-led structure of the previous Conservative administration.

The Labour leader then halved the number of cabinet members to four and promised that new committees would be set up to allow all councillors to be involved in the process of making decisions.

At today’s cabinet meeting at Scarborough Town Hall, Cllr Siddons gave an update on the plans.

He said: “Officers have been working over the last six weeks on the proposals for finalising a new committee structure which will give all councillors an opportunity to take part in council decision making.

“We are talking to a number of other local authorities who are at various stages of this process and we are also talking to the Local Government Association and the Centre for Public Scrutiny.

“When the options are prepared in the next few weeks there will be a series of workshops for members to attend to study and analyse the proposals before they go to the council for approval in the autumn.”

He added that he hoped that all the borough’s 46 councillors would take part in the scrutiny process.