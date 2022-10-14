Scarborough Council to decide on conversion of village inn to residential accommodation

Plans for the conversion of a Scarborough pub to a residential dwelling have been submitted to the borough council.

A former village pub, the Ox Inn on Manor View Road, Lebberston, Scarborough, has been proposed for conversion into a residential house.

The owners, Mr and Mrs Makepeace, have submitted plans that would transform the property into a single-dwelling accommodation with kitchen, living and dining areas to be created on the ground floor while the first floor would be retained as bedrooms.

The property would also continue to have parking space for up to six vehicles, as well as space for motorcycle parking and bicycle storage facilities.

According to a supporting statement by Barry Crux and Co chartered surveyors, the property was put on the market by the owners two years ago. It was offered on sale for £325,000 as well as for long-term leasing, with the intention that it would continue to serve as a pub.

However, the company said that despite the property being advertised on its “extremely effective” website, they were only contacted by one potential buyer who ultimately did not wish to proceed with purchasing the property.

They added: “There have been no other parties who have shown any serious interest in the Ox Inn in the sixteen months or so that we have been marketing it.”

The company cited a “particularly bad” market situation as a reason for the lack of interest which it said had been “further exacerbated” by the covid pandemic as well as by rising energy costs this year.

Recent data from real the estate advisor Altus Group suggests that the number of pubs shutting down in the last three months has increased by 50 per cent from last year, with the effects of rising bills and cost of living also affecting various businesses in Scarborough.

The Gristhorpe and Lebberston Parish Council and the borough council’s residential regulation manager raised no objections regarding the proposed conversion.