Scarborough Council to decide on plans for large manufacturing and research building at Eastfield.

There is a recommendation for the application to be approved subject to meeting conditions set by Yorkshire Water

Tomorrow a council planning committee is set to decide on a planning application for a large manufacturing, research and development building with associated car parking and landscaping.

The application, submitted by West Yorkshire-based Plaxton Park Industrial Estate Ltd, proposes a building measuring 5,047 square metres in area.

If plans are approved it will be located close to the Scarborough Business Park which last year got the go-ahead for a major £6m industrial development.

Neither Cayton Parish Council nor the Parks And Countryside Services had any objections to the development, with the latter stating that the site had “a low ecological potential and poorly developed habitat and hence limited potential for protected species.”

However, the council’s report also states “that land to the east of this site has been allocated for residential use in the local plan and that there is a pending outline application for up to 1,400 on the site to the east".

But as the application for the residential site was still pending, the relevant regulator provided a response of no objection “as if no residential development has taken place or is to take place on the east boundary”.

During the first round of consultations for the planning permission, Yorkshire Water’s report said that based on submitted documents it was “unclear as to the developer's intentions regarding the disposal of surface water from the developed site".

It added: “Further clarification is required regarding the surface water drainage strategy.”