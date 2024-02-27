Scarborough councillor speaks up as commons debate fiscal support for tourism and hospitality in coastal areas

Scarborough South Bay - Image: Marisa Cashill

David Jeffels, former Chairman of British Resorts Association and its successor, British Destinations, in a report to a financial debate in the Commons Backbench Business Committee which held a debate on tourism and hospitality, said: “I believe there is a golden opportunity for our coastal holiday resorts.

“They have the best opportunity they have had for several years to encourage new visitors.

"With the growing threat of very hot summers, especially in the traditional sun-spots in mainland Europe, it is likely that many people will want to stay in the UK which will potentially have significant benefits to the national economy in terms of spending and job opportunities.

“In the North Yorkshire council area, tourism is now worth £1.5 Billion pa and supports some 11,000 jobs directly and indirectly in the holiday industry.

“It is particularly appropriate that Members of the Commons are debating coastal resorts and their fiscal situation, because British Destinations, the voice of many resorts as well as inland holiday destinations, believes there is an urgent need for new investment in the resorts if they are to capitalise on the changing climate internationally.

“With a General Election on the horizon British Destinations is urging all political parties to make tourism a priority to boost the national economy by allocating grant funding which could be used to upgrade hotels and guest houses, many of which have suffered because of a lack of investment.

“Match funding for such accommodation and similar to regenerate the resorts’ environment and attractions would be a major opportunity to encourage future new investment which would have a major benefit to the national economy,” said Councillor Jeffels, who represents the Derwent Valley & Moor division on North Yorkshire Council.

Cllr Jeffels continued: “British Destinations, which works with the Local Government Association’s Culture, Tourism and Sport Board, would be happy to provide more evidence to justify Government investment in what is one of the oldest industries in the country.