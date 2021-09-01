Scarborough couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

Christine and Eddie Penny celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

Eddie and Christine Penny, of Scalby, reached the milestone last Thursday and received a letter of congratulations from the Queen.

The couple celebrated on Sunday with a family meal at a hotel with their two sons and grandchildren.

Originally from Leeds, they met when Eddie, who was working as a French polisher, came to polish a table for Christine’s mum.

Eddie and Christine on their wedding day. (Christine Penny)

After courting for four and a half years the pair were married at Colton Chapel in 1961.

Their sons Steven and David were born in 1964 and 1968 and in 1970 the family moved to Scarborough, settling quickly in Cayton where they lived for many years.

The couple both worked at DH Greaves printers in Eastfield until retirement.

Christine said: “We settled in straight away, we’ve loved it and we’ve never regretted moving.”

She said the secret to their long marriage is compromise and that “life is too short to be at odds with one another.”

“When we were married the minister said marriage is like two people in a boat – if one pulls harder it goes round in circles but if you pull together it goes forward.

“You have to think of each other,” she said.

The couple honeymooned in Blackpool and have enjoyed holidays together over the past 60 years.

They’re also grandparents to Adam, Oliver and Jordan.