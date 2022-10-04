Scarborough Cricket Club to get a new bar, café, meeting room and museum area following approval of plans

Scarborough Council has approved plans for the “improvement of the westernmost grandstand within the Scarborough Cricket Club ground” comprising various developments.

The plans, approved on Tuesday October 4, include the creation of a new bar, café, meeting room and museum area as well as the reordering and refurbishment of the toilets.

The development also includes the addition of a pitch-side patio area adjacent to the northern end of the stand, the replacement of the existing seating boards with composite plastic planks, and a like-for-like replacement of the safety fence surrounding the spectator seating area.

Plans have been approved for new facilities at Scarborough Cricket Club.

One letter of representation was submitted by a member of the public with concerns that the plans would result in a loss of light to their neighbouring property. They also asked whether consideration had been given to “the nuisance arising from the undertaking of the development”.

However, the planning authority concluded that as “neither the height of the grandstand nor the height of the safety fences are proposed to be increased, the silhouette of the building will not alter” and subsequently “no unacceptable overshadowing or overbearing will result”.

The cricket club and its grandstands on North Marine Road are situated in the Scarborough conservation area and planning officers decreed that the “re-development will enhance the character of the conservation area”.

Officers added: “In particular, the new seating surfaces, safety fences and general tidying of the external features will improve the appearance of the building.”

During the consultation period, the Highway Authority stated that a condition should be applied “requiring a construction management plan”.

However, planning officers disagreed, stating that “the consultee has not identified any evidence-based site-specific localised issues which would justify the imposition of the requested conditions”.

They added that if issues were to arise, parties would have to recourse through environmental health legislation and the Highways Act.