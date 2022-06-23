Steven Asquith with son Fraser and daughter Willow

Staff, customers, family members and even passers-by at Richardson Cycles in Scarborough have got on their bike to raise money to help those in need in Ukraine.

Shop manager Karen Cunningham, who did the lion’s share of the cycling to complete the challenge – which was to cycle the distance to Kyiv – said: “We had two turbo trainers – one road bike on a Wahoo system linked to an app on the phone and the other a mountain bike on a roller system with a speedo on it.

“We set off pretty fast, after the first two days we were well above target, but we had to slow down in week two as it got pretty warm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shop manager Karen Cunningham did the lion's share of the cycling

“We did most of it ourselves, friends, family and members of the public popped in and did 5-10 miles for us.

“A nice old gentleman came in with his walking stick and did 10 miles on Friday and then came back on Saturday and did some more.

“We’ve raised £1,400 so far and we’re going to keep collecting until the end of July.”

Steven Asquith, who owns the shop on Castle Road, said: “We measured the distance from Scarborough to Kyiv as the crow flies – 1,320 miles.

“We borrowed equipment from Chris Goode at Clarion Cycling Club who lent us one of their turbo trainers.

“We’ve completed the miles, now we’d like to complete the target of £2,500. Any boost of any amount will help people who are in need right now.”