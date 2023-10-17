News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Scarborough dad raises almost £3,000 for hospital by completing Great North Run with his friends

Three men have shown a heart-warming commitment to making a difference for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity in this year’s Great North Run.
By Louise French
Published 17th Oct 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:16 BST
LEFT: Joe Logan, Jordan Mintloft & Karim Benfield after completing the Great North Run. RIGHT: Joe with daughters Paige & PhoebeLEFT: Joe Logan, Jordan Mintloft & Karim Benfield after completing the Great North Run. RIGHT: Joe with daughters Paige & Phoebe
LEFT: Joe Logan, Jordan Mintloft & Karim Benfield after completing the Great North Run. RIGHT: Joe with daughters Paige & Phoebe

Joe Logan, Jordan Mintoft and Karim Benfaied, completed the run to raise almost £3,000 for the special care baby units in both Scarborough and York Hospitals.

In March, Joe and his wife Nikki Logan’s twin daughters, Paige and Phoebe, were born eight weeks early.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Logan, who lives in Scarborough, said: “The Special Care Baby Unit has been amazing to us.

"Nothing was too much for them. As well as caring for Paige and Phoebe, they also looked after us and their big sister Millie.

Most Popular

"We want other families to have the same experience as us.

"Millie even received a doctor's set, so she could be involved in her sisters’ care.

"It was those little gestures that made the difference.”

If you are interested in running the Great North Run for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity in 2024, visit www.york.nhs.uk/expressyourinterest.

Related topics:ScarboroughYork