Scarborough dad raises almost £3,000 for hospital by completing Great North Run with his friends
Joe Logan, Jordan Mintoft and Karim Benfaied, completed the run to raise almost £3,000 for the special care baby units in both Scarborough and York Hospitals.
In March, Joe and his wife Nikki Logan’s twin daughters, Paige and Phoebe, were born eight weeks early.
Mr Logan, who lives in Scarborough, said: “The Special Care Baby Unit has been amazing to us.
"Nothing was too much for them. As well as caring for Paige and Phoebe, they also looked after us and their big sister Millie.
"We want other families to have the same experience as us.
"Millie even received a doctor's set, so she could be involved in her sisters’ care.
"It was those little gestures that made the difference.”
If you are interested in running the Great North Run for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity in 2024, visit www.york.nhs.uk/expressyourinterest.