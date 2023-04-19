Scarborough Disability Action Group to hold taster day full of Treats
Scarborough Disability Action Group is holding a Treats taster day for people to come along and see what activities are available as part of Scarborough DAG Treats project.
Scarborough DAG will hold a Treats taster day, featuring a range of activities aimed at helping people to meet new friends and try out new things.
The Treats taster day will be held at The Street on Tuesday May 16 from 12-3pm.
Ian Whitfield, DAG chair, said: “We can’t wait to show what activities we offer.
"Being able to create an event showcasing what DAG Treats offers is wonderful.
"Treats activities are funded by local and national organisations and any support with helping to fundraise for activities would be very much appreciated.”
Taster sessions on the day include chair-a-cise, singing, zumba and kurling and table tennis.
Tea and biscuits will be available and there will be an opportunity to chat to session leaders.
For more information contact DAG on 01723 480029.