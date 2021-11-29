Scarborough DAG are appealing for help with their fundraising campaign. The campaign will allow the charity to continue providing free activities. (Credit: Scarborough DAG)

The fundraiser is to raise money for the Scarborough Disability Action Group (DAG) TREATS project.

DAG are asking the local community for their support to help raise funds for the project as the deadline nears. The fundraising campaign will help the charity to continue providing a variety of free leisure activities for local disabled and disadvantaged people.

The activities include accessible cycling, arts and craft sessions, keep fit and chair based exercises.

Ian Whitfield, DAG chairman, said: “We’re set a target of £10,000 which we are hoping to raise to cover the costs of the TREATS project. We are hoping through the money raised we will be able to maintain our TREATS activities helping support the wellbeing of the TREATS participants who are lonely or feel isolated”.

Mark Smith, DAG treats co-ordinator, said: “We regularly get over over 80 people attend treats activities/sessions over the year and we want to ensure we are able to maintain this level of support, even during the lockdown we held online activities such as quizzes and virtual cuppas to make sure we still had activities running.”

“We’re very excited to launch our Crowdfunding page and hope the local community will support DAG, so we can continue our work across Scarborough. We appreciate that the ongoing pandemic has caused financial uncertainty for everyone and especially for charities, which is why we’re so grateful for any and all support we receive”.

The Crowdfunding page ends on Monday December 6.