Scarborough disability sport charity receives funding thanks to community-conscious shoppers

People with disabilities in Scarborough will benefit from a £1,000 grant voted for by Tesco shoppers.

Scarboccia, a disability sport charity based in Scarborough, received the much-needed grant to go towards funding new disability-inclusive Boccia equipment.

Boccia is a Paralympic sport that is similar to bowls but using a softer ball, making it more accessible to those with disabilities or mobility issues.

Linda Clarke-Irons, secretary at Scarboccia, said: “Scarboccia provides disability-inclusive sport for everyone. We’re constantly developing and expanding our services, the choice of sports we offer, and the areas we cover.

“We are heavily involved within our community, we facilitate sport in our local schools and care homes, ensuring everyone has access to disability sport no matter their circumstances, and we work with other community groups such as Coastline Community Sight Support for those who are visually impaired or hard of hearing. As well as our two Scarborough locations, we have additional indoor hubs in Filey, Whitby, Pickering and Bridlington.

“We’re working on expanding our services for the local Visually Impaired Community and developing the sports available to them and our members. At Scarboccia, we know any sport can be played and adapted for anyone, so our members with a wide range of disabilities will

also be able to use be able to use the equipment.

“With the unprecedented situation we are experiencing with COVID-19, we’re seeing a greater need for disability-inclusive sport. The number of people wishing to join our group has increased, and many of the prospective new members are visually impaired. We can’t thank Tesco enough for allowing us to purchase equipment that will allow them to participate. It really means the world.”

In addition to Boccia, Scarboccia provides equipment and support for other accessible sports including kurling, archery, bowling, seated volleyball and basketball.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities such as Scarboccia who really are at the heart of their community. Tesco Community Grants invites our customers to vote using their blue token for local schemes that they feel are important to help our communities thrive, and it’s good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

To find out more about the Scarboccia, go to https://scarboccia.co.uk/