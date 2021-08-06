Here is a selection of your pooch pics!

Scarborough Dogs: 30 pictures of your adorable pooches sent in on National Dog Photography Day

Nothing beats a cuddle with a four-legged friend, with many acting as a saviour during the pandemic.

By George Buksmann
Friday, 6th August 2021, 5:48 pm

To mark National Dog Photography Day on Monday, we asked you to send in your best pictures of your canine companions - and you didn't let us down, with more than 800 to sift through!

Although we cannot feature them all (sadly), from dapper Dachshunds to pretty Poodles, here are some of our favourites.

1. Scarborough Dogs

Ann Jeffery said: "This is Albert enjoying the view on holiday from the balcony ... he’s a star."

Photo: Contributed

Buy photo

2. Scarborough Dogs

Dawn Rees said: "This is Basil who is my disabled rescue dog from Romania."

Photo: Contributed

Buy photo

3. Scarborough Dogs

Jenny Baldry said: "This is our new pup Bear enjoying cool water."

Photo: Contributed

Buy photo

4. Scarborough Dogs

Dee Johnston said: "This is Benny Bear aged four."

Photo: Contributed

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 8