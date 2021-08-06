To mark National Dog Photography Day on Monday, we asked you to send in your best pictures of your canine companions - and you didn't let us down, with more than 800 to sift through!
Although we cannot feature them all (sadly), from dapper Dachshunds to pretty Poodles, here are some of our favourites.
1. Scarborough Dogs
Ann Jeffery said: "This is Albert enjoying the view on holiday from the balcony ... he’s a star."
Photo: Contributed
2. Scarborough Dogs
Dawn Rees said: "This is Basil who is my disabled rescue dog from Romania."
Photo: Contributed
3. Scarborough Dogs
Jenny Baldry said: "This is our new pup Bear enjoying cool water."
Photo: Contributed
4. Scarborough Dogs
Dee Johnston said: "This is Benny Bear aged four."
Photo: Contributed