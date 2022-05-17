The fundraising day will be held on Sunday June 12 between 10am and 4pm, where teams of 17 will paddle in 12 metre dragon boats to raise funds for a chosen charity.

There will be a series of races, and a grand final in the afternoon.

In the past, the day has accumulated 1,000 people and this year it is expected that there will be 1,500 people.

The Dragon Boat races return in June!

The event is organised by Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary club, and they ask that if anybody wants to help, to get in touch via jonathank2000@hotmail.com.

They say: “If you can spare a couple of hours for a shift during the day any time after 8.30 am that would be great . There are a variety of tasks, from car parking to handing out feedback cards, so lend a hand for a while and then go and enjoy yourself. Please let us know the time of day that best suits you, or times to avoid.”

The teams taking part, sponsoring charity boats and raising money for charity include:

MKM United are raising money for the British Heart Foundation.

Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers LLP are raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Carers Plus are raising money for Carers Plus Yorkshire Ltd.

Cavaliers Rotary are raising money for Dementia Forward.

UPM Raflatac Ltd are raising money for a variety of local charities, details are yet to be confirmed.

Asquith & Co Accountants Limited are raising money for Sparks Project CIC.

Friends of Springhead School are raising money for Springhead School

Cirrus Research Plc are raising funds for St. Catherine’s Hospice.

Wold Top Brewery are raising money for Wold Newton School PTA.

Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary are raising money for Wolds and Vale Federations of Luttons, Sherburn and Snainton Schools, as well as Sherburn Village Hall.

York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity are raising money for their own charity.

Marson & Co are raising money for Andy’s Man Club.

Cora’s Friends are raising money for the Anthony Nolan Trust and Anal Cancer Foundation.

Rotary Club of Scarborough is raising money for the Boys Brigade, and the Boys Brigade will paddle the boat.

Coast & Vale Learning Trust are raising money for Candlelighters, and their boat will be paddled by Scalby School.

The Rainbow Centre is raising money for their own charity.

Fashionable Fitness and 3D Leisure are raising money for St. Catherine’s Hospice.

Save 9 are raising money for St Martin’s House Children’s Hospice.

Save 9 are also raising money for the YMCA Youth Organisation and Theatre.