Scarborough Dragon Boat racing returns this weekend

The fundraising day will be held on Sunday June 18 between 10am and 3.30pm, where 22 teams will paddle in 12 metre dragon boats to raise funds for a chosen charity.

There will be a series of races, and a grand final in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past, the day has accumulated 1,000 people and this year the Rotary Club will receive funding from the Yorkshire Coast BID, which is keen to help add value to dragon boat event and make it grow as an event.

Dragon Boat racing returns this Sunday!

The dragon boat racing will begin at 10.00am with teams of 17 paddlers in 12-metre-long boats competing in a series of races, culminating in grand finals at around 4.00pm.

Trophies will also be awarded to the winners, together with medals kindly sponsored by the BID.

This year prizes will also be awarded to paddlers in the best fancy dressed boat, the boat that has raised the most funds for their chosen charity; the team with the most women paddlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A programme, funded by the BID, will be available on the day detailing the teams, sponsors and supported charities.

There will be a presentation evening at the Downe Arms Country Inn on Wednesday, July 5 when monies raised by the sponsors and the paddlers will be handed out to the nominated charities.

The teams taking part, sponsoring charity boats and raising money for charity include:

Edwin Jenkinson and the Cavaliers Rotary are raising money for Alzheimer's Research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barefoot Superheroes are also raising money for Alzheimer’s Research.

UPM Raflatac and Raflatac Blazing Paddlers are raising money for Andy’s Man Club.

McCain Foods agriculture team are raising funds for Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund.

Financial Wealth Solutions and Boys Brigade 5th Scarborough are both raising money for Boys Brigade 5th Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J & D Accounts and Carers Plus are both raising money for Carers Plus.

Angel Inn with the Cavaliers Rotary and Hallie’s Angels are both raising money for Childen’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Hambleton Athletic Paddlers with the Cavaliers Rotary and Dementia Forward are both raising money for Dementia Forward.

Scarborough Sports Village is raising money for Dementia UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Coast Tigers and the Cavaliers Rotary are raising money for the East Coast Tigers.

Anglo American and Woodsmith Warriors are both raising money for Great North Air Ambulance.

Providence Inn and the Cavaliers Rotary and the Providence Pirates are both raising money for MND Association local support group.

UPM Raflatac and Raflatac Blazing Paddlers are raising money for SASH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baron’s Health and Fitness are raising money for the special care baby unit at Scarborough Hospital.

Springhead School and friends are raising money for Springhead School.

Anglo American, Woodsmith Warriors, Cirrus Research PLC, Fashionable Fitness, Scarborough Hospital Dream Team and Cirrus Research Sound Crowd are all raising money for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers and Pinkney Paddlers are both raising money for The Hinge (in Bridlington).

The Rainbow Centre is raising money for The Rainbow Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coast and Vale Learning Trust are raising money for The Wave Project.

UPM Raflatac and Raflatac Blazing Paddlers are raising money for West Way Open Arms.

Walkers Euronics and EDL Electrical, and YMCA are both raising money for YMCA Scarborough.

James Stockdale LTD is raising money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad