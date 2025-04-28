Scarborough Easter tombola stall raises £1,500 to help Caring4Critters

Scarborough town centre tombola to help Caring4Critters.

The Scarborough and District Animal Welfare Group’s tombola stall on Easter Saturday, to make funds for the Caring4Critters Animal Welfare charity shop in Huntriss Row, has raised nearly £1,500.

The event was organised by Maria McGovern in co-operation with Sue Kendall, owner of Caring4Critters.

The emphasis was for people to support local animal charities, which was successfully achieved.

The aim for Caring4Critters is to support The Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue, CrittersinCrisis, Yorkshire Seal Group, and the North Riding Badger Group.

Everyone seemed to enjoy the experience, meeting the public and knowing that their efforts would benefit the charities.

Almost £1,500 was raised on the day, which organisers say makes all the hard work over the past months so worthwhile.

It will also help Sue to expand the facilities at the new outlet at the former RSPCA shop in Aberdeen Walk.

There are a few prizes left over, so Maria will be setting up another stall in the town shortly, to sell the unsold tickets, boosting funding for the charities.

It is planned for a presentation of the funds raised, is to be made at the Caring4Critters shop at Huntriss Row, at noon on Saturday May 20, with helpers and donators present.

As with previous tombola events, Mrs McGovern and Mrs Kendall thank everyone for all the individual gift prizes, cash donations received, local businesses who donated many of the prizes, and the general public who supported the event so generously.

They also thank Janet Turner, Pam Martin, Margaret Hill, Jenny Cutforth, Karen Fenton, Sue Witty and Jenny Davenport, the volunteers on the stall, and the collection boxes, working in shifts over eight hours.