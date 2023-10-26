Scarborough Estate Agent wins award at ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023

Mark Shields and Leanne Prosser from Harris Shields Collection received the Bronze award in the Lettings Agency at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023.

Harris Shields Collection went to the largest event in the property industry at the Grosvenor House in London and hosted by TV property presenter Phil Spencer.

The awards, which this year celebrated their 20th birthday, power the ESTAS own customer review platform which recognises the best estate and letting agents for customer service based on ratings from clients who have been through the whole moving experience with an agent.

This year’s results were calculated from over 300,000 customer review ratings.

Leanne Prosser and Mark Shields, Directors of Harris Shields Collection said “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised in this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance.

“We take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know clients have a choice. We have always been very proud of the personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Phil Spencer, who has hosted The ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 addressed the live audience “Everyone one shortlisted here today has attained the ESTAS Standard of Excellence which is based purely on service ratings from customers at the end of the moving experience, giving a highly accurate overview of the standard of service that’s been delivered to the end client.

This is a great achievement in its own right so whatever unfolds this afternoon you should all be immensely proud.”

Estate and letting agents were recognised in regions and post codes around the UK. National Grand Prix Awards were also announced for the Best Single

Agent Office in sales and lettings. Ben Marley, Commercial Director at The ESTAS said “When we started we wanted to create a set of property awards which were completely pure, where winners were selected solely on customer service ratings from actual transactions. Two million reviews and 20 years later ESTAS is now the customer review platform of choice for property professionals and the most prestigious award an agent, a conveyancer, mortgage broker or supplier can win in the property industry.”

Dan Salmons, CEO at headline partner Coadjute said “On behalf of the Coadjute team, warm congratulations to all the winners this year at The ESTAS.