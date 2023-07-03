Harris Shields Collection, a member of The Guild of Property Professionals, was presented with a Gold award at The Guild 30th Anniversary celebration and Awards ceremony.

Harris Shields Collection Estate and Letting Agents, located on Northway in Scarborough, were proud to be chosen to receive the Gold.

Mark Shields, Director of Harris Shields Collection, said: “We are delighted to be recognised for our hard work and dedication over the past year. This award is a culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months and a symbol of our commitment to excellence within the property industry.

Mark Shields, centre, receiving the award.

"This the second year running we have been nationally recognised for our customer service and accreditation, I am lucky to have such a dedicated and caring team that love the industry.”

The 30th Anniversary and Awards event was a chance for members to get together to celebrate the past three decades of The Guild, as well as the calibre of agents within the network.

In the last 30 years, The Guild of Property Professionals has evolved from an idea to an award-winning supplier within the property sector and the largest independent estate agency network in the UK.

Kris McLean, Managing Director of The Guild of Property Professionals, said that the awards ceremony was an opportunity for The Guild to recognise the hard work of its Members and what they have achieved over the course of the past 12 months.

He said: “Despite the challenges faced over the last year, many within the network have excelled and achieved some amazing results, while providing excellent customer service guiding buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords through their home moving journey. This year 43 Bronze, Silver, Gold and Special Awards, which are supported by The Sunday Times, were presented to Guild Members in honour of the outstanding results they achieved during the

course of the past year.”

The Guild is a national network of nearly 800 carefully selected independent estate agents, working together to consistently raise standards of excellence and professionalism in the industry.