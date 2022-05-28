From flower festivals to street parties and afternoon teas galore, the borough is certain to show their red, white and blue appreciation for Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.
With so much going on, there is certain to be an event near you, why not browse our list and pencil a few in your diary now?
MONDAY MAY 30
CAYTON
West Garth from 12pm
Official planting of the commemorative platinum jubilee tree at 12pm
To be followed by a community picnic at 1pm and treasure hunt at 2pm
TUESDAY MAY 31
CAYTON
Jubilee Hall 7pm
Bingo Evening
SCARBOROUGH
Jubilee Crowns 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm
Rotunda Museum
Make your own Jubilee Crown to wear for the big celebration. Perfect for selfies!
The free drop-in event is recommended for ages five to 11.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 1
CAYTON
Jubilee Hall 10am-4pm
Lantern making workshop
Jubilee Hall 7pm
Prize quiz night
NEWBY & SCALBY
Vintage Tea for the Jubilee 2-4pm
Newby and Scalby Library
An afternoon of celebrations with tea and cake and featuring a Jubilee display. No booking required.
Find out more: https://www.newbyandscalbylibrary.co.uk/
SCARBOROUGH
Coronation Queens and Guards 10am-1pm, 2pm-4pm
Scarborough Art Gallery
Make your own peg doll Queen in a coronation gown, or a miniature palace guard.
The free drop-in event is recommended for ages five to 11.
Choir event followed by Tea Party 1.30-4pm
Scarborough library
Scarborough Wellbeing Choir will be performing from 1.30pm until 2pm, followed by a tea party from 2pm until 4pm, with a Jubilee community archive display and playlist for life
For more information visit: www.facebook.com/ScarboroughLibrary
Flower Festival Preview Evening 7.30pm
St Mary’s Church
Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës
THURSDAY JUNE 2
CAYTON
Jubilee Hall 10am-4pm
Lantern building workshop
Jubilee Hall 8.30pm
Lantern Parade to Jubilee Beacon
Beacon Lighting 9.45pm
CROSSGATES
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 6.30pm-9pm
Crossgates Community Centre
Dave Marshall, music, games & buffet, fun for all the family.
FILEY
Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 10am-4pm
Methodist Church
Jubilee Opening Ceremony 11.00am
Memorial Gardens
Mayor’s Welcome, Raising the Jubilee Flag, Town Crier’s introduction, Filey Infants School Choir, Rev. Nigel Chapman Blessing, The Ramshackle Shanty Men Singers.
Town Crier’s Address 3pm
Crescent Gardens
Lighting of the Jubilee Beacon by Filey Lions - 9.45pm
Filey Country Park
SCARBOROUGH
Family fun day from 3pm
The Tunny Catch
Flower Festival 10am-4pm
St Mary’s Church
Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës
SHERBURN
Party in the park from 1pm
Sherburn Sports Club
DJ and a family sports day.
Bring your own food, dress up in red, white and blue (optional) and enjoy hot dogs on us.
End the day with the light show or fireworks from the hilltops with a great view from the field.
STAINTONDALE
Jubilee Mile with refreshments 2pm-4pm
Village Hall
Staintondale village will be decorated with all things regal for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee from the junction of Downdale Road to the Rudda Road junction.