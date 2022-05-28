A sea of red, white and blue flags greeted the Queen when she opened the newly restored Open Air Theatre in 2010.

From flower festivals to street parties and afternoon teas galore, the borough is certain to show their red, white and blue appreciation for Her Majesty’s 70 years of service.

With so much going on, there is certain to be an event near you, why not browse our list and pencil a few in your diary now?

MONDAY MAY 30

CAYTON

West Garth from 12pm

Official planting of the commemorative platinum jubilee tree at 12pm

To be followed by a community picnic at 1pm and treasure hunt at 2pm

TUESDAY MAY 31

CAYTON

Jubilee Hall 7pm

Bingo Evening

SCARBOROUGH

Jubilee Crowns 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

Rotunda Museum

Make your own Jubilee Crown to wear for the big celebration. Perfect for selfies!

The free drop-in event is recommended for ages five to 11.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 1

CAYTON

Jubilee Hall 10am-4pm

Lantern making workshop

Jubilee Hall 7pm

Prize quiz night

NEWBY & SCALBY

Vintage Tea for the Jubilee 2-4pm

Newby and Scalby Library

An afternoon of celebrations with tea and cake and featuring a Jubilee display. No booking required.

Find out more: https://www.newbyandscalbylibrary.co.uk/

SCARBOROUGH

Coronation Queens and Guards 10am-1pm, 2pm-4pm

Scarborough Art Gallery

Make your own peg doll Queen in a coronation gown, or a miniature palace guard.

The free drop-in event is recommended for ages five to 11.

Choir event followed by Tea Party 1.30-4pm

Scarborough library

Scarborough Wellbeing Choir will be performing from 1.30pm until 2pm, followed by a tea party from 2pm until 4pm, with a Jubilee community archive display and playlist for life

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/ScarboroughLibrary

Flower Festival Preview Evening 7.30pm

St Mary’s Church

Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës

THURSDAY JUNE 2

CAYTON

Jubilee Hall 10am-4pm

Lantern building workshop

Jubilee Hall 8.30pm

Lantern Parade to Jubilee Beacon

Beacon Lighting 9.45pm

CROSSGATES

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations 6.30pm-9pm

Crossgates Community Centre

Dave Marshall, music, games & buffet, fun for all the family.

FILEY

Flower Display and 70 year photographic display 10am-4pm

Methodist Church

Jubilee Opening Ceremony 11.00am

Memorial Gardens

Mayor’s Welcome, Raising the Jubilee Flag, Town Crier’s introduction, Filey Infants School Choir, Rev. Nigel Chapman Blessing, The Ramshackle Shanty Men Singers.

Town Crier’s Address 3pm

Crescent Gardens

Lighting of the Jubilee Beacon by Filey Lions - 9.45pm

Filey Country Park

SCARBOROUGH

Family fun day from 3pm

The Tunny Catch

Flower Festival 10am-4pm

St Mary’s Church

Theme: Our Glorious Queen and a Celebration of the Brontës

SHERBURN

Party in the park from 1pm

Sherburn Sports Club

DJ and a family sports day.

Bring your own food, dress up in red, white and blue (optional) and enjoy hot dogs on us.

End the day with the light show or fireworks from the hilltops with a great view from the field.

STAINTONDALE

Jubilee Mile with refreshments 2pm-4pm

Village Hall