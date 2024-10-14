Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people turned out for the first ever Scarborough Extreme festival.

Scarborough Extreme, which took place on Saturday, October 5, was the latest in a series of events organised by North Yorkshire Council as part of a revamped Scarborough Fair.

Held at various locations around the town, the festival featured a wide range of activities for those who love to get their pulses racing.

The free event promised something for everyone and featured activities including surfing, skateboarding, cycling, music and workshops.

A show-stopping moment at the festival - Image: John Westgarth

One of the highlights of the day was an appearance from Scarborough-born BMX star, Miller Temple, who has been competing as part of the Great Britain Cycling Team podium potential programme since 2023.

Miller, 19, who recently returned from competing in Barcelona showcased his freestyle skills to the crowds as part of Team Extreme at the William Street car park.

Scarborough Fair festival director, Julian Caddy, said he was excited to be able to bring together the wide range of sports and activities, which also include music, dance and martial arts.

He described the event as: “a unique opportunity for people of all ages and abilities, from beginners all the way up to athletes of Miller Temple’s calibre, to come together in one brilliant showcase.”

Aerial antic from Team Extreme - Image: John Westgarth

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include the visitor economy, said: “It was fantastic to see thousands of people attending Scarborough Extreme across the resort at the weekend.

“The people of Scarborough and visitors to the town fully embraced the events.

“I know how much hard work went into staging the festival, from organisers through to the many clubs and associations which took part.

“The blue skies provided the perfect backdrop to showcase the wide range of activities on offer on the east coast for people looking to get their pulses racing.”