News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Scarborough factory chooses two local charities to support in next year

Based in Sherburn, Severfield Products and Processing (SPP) have selected two local charities to support over the coming year.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:20 BST

Those charities are The Rainbow Centre, in Scarborough, who offer practical support to vulnerable people in the local community, and Ryedale Special Families in Malton, a charity founded by parents with disabled children to share challenges and experiences as well as offer mutual support to each other.

SPP have already run a number of classic fundraising activities to support these two local charities, even taking part in the Wykeham Lakes ‘Dragon Boat Race’ in June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Looking to the future, the SPP Charitable Committee are planning a number of events where they will have great opportunities to raise some money through things like raffles, food stalls, sponsored walks and much more.

Severfield select Ryedale Special Families and The Rainbow Centre as chosen charities. Pictured are the Fundraising Co Ordinater of Ryedale Special Families, Severfield staff Brian Langstaff, Ethan Nichols, Michael Landray, and Chief Executive of The Rainbow Centre Jo Laking.Severfield select Ryedale Special Families and The Rainbow Centre as chosen charities. Pictured are the Fundraising Co Ordinater of Ryedale Special Families, Severfield staff Brian Langstaff, Ethan Nichols, Michael Landray, and Chief Executive of The Rainbow Centre Jo Laking.
Severfield select Ryedale Special Families and The Rainbow Centre as chosen charities. Pictured are the Fundraising Co Ordinater of Ryedale Special Families, Severfield staff Brian Langstaff, Ethan Nichols, Michael Landray, and Chief Executive of The Rainbow Centre Jo Laking.
Most Popular

Ethan Nichols, Chair of SPP’s Charitable Committee, said: “We are really pleased to be able support not one, but two local charities this year.

“The team have already done some great work and we are really look forward to hosting more events as the year goes on.”

Related topics:ScarboroughRainbow CentreMalton