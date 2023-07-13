Scarborough factory chooses two local charities to support in next year

Those charities are The Rainbow Centre, in Scarborough, who offer practical support to vulnerable people in the local community, and Ryedale Special Families in Malton, a charity founded by parents with disabled children to share challenges and experiences as well as offer mutual support to each other.

SPP have already run a number of classic fundraising activities to support these two local charities, even taking part in the Wykeham Lakes ‘Dragon Boat Race’ in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, the SPP Charitable Committee are planning a number of events where they will have great opportunities to raise some money through things like raffles, food stalls, sponsored walks and much more.

Severfield select Ryedale Special Families and The Rainbow Centre as chosen charities. Pictured are the Fundraising Co Ordinater of Ryedale Special Families, Severfield staff Brian Langstaff, Ethan Nichols, Michael Landray, and Chief Executive of The Rainbow Centre Jo Laking.

Ethan Nichols, Chair of SPP’s Charitable Committee, said: “We are really pleased to be able support not one, but two local charities this year.