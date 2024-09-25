Scarborough Fair comes to town - Here's when you can visit for half price

Take a spin on the Waltzer

Scarborough’s Fair returns to William Street Coach Park from Wednesday September 25 to Saturday September 28, bringing some of the country’s best family fun fair rides to the town.

Scarborough Fair has been a major feature in the town calendar for over fifty years and brings with it a huge collection of thrill rides, family rides and children’s attractions.

One of the UKs tallest rides, the Sky Flyer will be a spectacular addition, and this will be joined by the hair-raising Devil Rock, which swings guests in suspended seats 20m skywards at an angle of 135 degrees.

Teenagers can enjoy a ride on the Tagada, while families will love the Dodgems, Sizzler Twist, Disco Fever and King Frog.

Thrill seekers will no doubt head towards Vertigo a huge fast rotating attracting with spinning cars as well as the Matterhorn, while there will also be a brand new waltzer to sample this year.

Admission is free, and on Thursday (September 26) from 3pm to 6pm all rides will be half price.

Co-organiser, fun fair operator Stewart Robinson, is promising an exciting fair which will illuminate the night sky, creating a glow over Scarborough which can be seen for miles around.

Mr Robinson said: “The rides and attractions we are bringing to this event offer something for all the family.

“We will be operating a security-controlled alcohol-free site and entry is still free.

“Thursday is our special half price afternoon from 3pm to 6pm and we would like to encourage people to come down to the fair and see what we have to offer with this amazing selection of rides and attractions.”

Scarborough Fair will open Wednesday from 5pm to 10.30pm, Thursday from 3pm – 10.30pm, Friday from 5pm to 10.30pm and Saturday from 1pm to 10pm.