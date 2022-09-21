The fair will return to William Street Coach Park on Wednesday September 28, and will remain there until Saturday October 1.

It will be open from 5pm until 10.30pm on Wednesday and Friday, 3pm until 10.30pm on Thursday and 1pm until 10.30pm on Saturday.

There will be 50 rides and attractions making the return.

Families enjoying the 2019 fair.

On Thursday afternoon, between 3-6pm, all rides will be half price.

The rides that will be at the fair include fun fair favourite the waltzers, as well as dodgem cars, twister and the carousel.

There will also be teacups and saucers, dragon coaster, various slides and fun houses.

For the children, there will be mini-waltzers, mini-gallopers, a toy ride as well as others.

Enjoying a traditional treat at the 2019 fair.

The fair has been coming to Scarborough for more than 30 years, but it recently had a two-year break and has not been in Scarborough since 2019.

It was cancelled in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the “implications of the rule of six”.

The fair is brought to town by Roger Tuby and Son, who have been running fairground attractions in the UK for the last 150 years.

The Scarborough News has teamed up with organisers Roger Tuby & Son to offer vouchers for discounted rides on Wednesday September 2, between 5 and 10.30pm and on Saturday October 1, between 1pm and 6pm.